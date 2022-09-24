The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, has started the registration process for NEET UG 2022 counselling. Aspirants can apply for the listed undergraduate medical courses through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

The first stage of TN NEET counselling is being conducted for government and management quota seats. The deadline to submit the application form is 5 PM on October 3. A total of 1,32,167 candidates from Tamil Nadu appeared in NEET this year and 67,787 of them qualified for the entrance test.

TN NEET- UG counselling 2022: Eligibility

Only candidates who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, and fulfill the domicile criteria can register for the Tamil Nadu NEET counselling process. It is to be noted by the aspirants that the rank list will be published on the official websites and not be communicated individually to them.

TN NEET- UG counselling 2022: Application form fees

Candidates who are applying under both quotas are required to submit separate forms. The cost of the application form is Rs 1000, which should be paid online via the bank payment portal.

TN NEET- UG counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to TN NEET Counselling’s official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2. Under the notification tab on the homepage, look for the option for online applications for MBBS and BDS degree courses.

Step 3. Click on the application link and register.

Step 4. Fill out the application form by providing all your details and documents.

Step 5. Now pay the fee and click submit.

Step 6. Download the form and make a copy of it for future use.

During the Tamil Nadu NEET 2022 counselling, applicants will be required to fill in their preferences for courses and colleges in which they wish to take admission. DME will then grant Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admissions based on choices filled, NEET-UG rank, seat matrix, reservation, and other such factors.

