Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Results to be Announced on July 31 at 9:30 am, Check at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will declare Tamil Nadu plus one results 2020 on July 31 at 9.30. The announcement regarding Tamil Nadu plus one result has been made by state minister for school education KA Sengottaian on Twitter.

Students who sat for Tamil Nadu plus one exams 2020 will be able to check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

The TN +1 Result 2020 would also be sent through SMS to registered mobile numbers of candidates.

In case, a student does not receive TN Class 11th result 2020 via SMS, he/she may view it on the websites.

How to Check TN Plus One Results 2020

Type Tamil Nadu Class 11 result on Google or enter the url, www.tnresults.nic.in.

A link for plus one result will be there on the homepage.

Submit details like roll number to log in.

Following which, result can be viewed.

The DGE on July 31 will also release the result for those plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27. The directorate will announce the dates for re-totalling and receiving provisional mark sheets later.

According to Times of India, 519 students took re-exam. More than eight lakh students registered for TN plus one exam held from March 4 to March 23. However, the exam that was slated to take place on March 26 was cancelled in light of the coronavirus lockdown.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results 2020 were announced on July 16. More than nine lakh students took TN plus two exams. The overall pass percentage was 92.34. Among girls, it stood at 94.80 per cent, while among boys at 89.41 per cent.

Students need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to pass plus one exam. Subjects, which have both practical and theory exams, require to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35, including practical, to clear the exam.