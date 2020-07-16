Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020: TN Board 12th HSC Results Declared at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020: The DGE Board has made the results available for checking at its official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020: TN Board 12th HSC Results Declared at tnresults.nic.in
Image for representation. (Getty Images)

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020 | Tamil Nadu plus-two exam results have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The DGE Board has made the results available for checking at its official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check results at examresults.net and result.nic.in.

This year, overall passing percentage of TN 12th Result 2020 is 92.34 per cent. Tirupur has topped among the districts with 97.12%. The second and third positions are bagged by Erode and Coimbatore with 96.99% and 96.39%, respectively.

The DGE board had earlier scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from March 2 to March 24. The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3%.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading