Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020: TN Board 12th HSC Results Declared at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020 | Tamil Nadu plus-two exam results have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The DGE Board has made the results available for checking at its official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check results at examresults.net and result.nic.in.

This year, overall passing percentage of TN 12th Result 2020 is 92.34 per cent. Tirupur has topped among the districts with 97.12%. The second and third positions are bagged by Erode and Coimbatore with 96.99% and 96.39%, respectively.

The DGE board had earlier scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from March 2 to March 24. The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3%.