Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020: TN Board 12th HSC Results to be Declared This Week, Says Education Minister

The School Education and Sports Minister told this to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district when he was inaugurating the 'Kudimaramathur' scheme.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 6, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2020: TN Board 12th HSC Results to be Declared This Week, Says Education Minister
Image for representation. (Getty Images)

The plus-two exam results will most likely be released in the first week of July as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

The School Education and Sports Minister told this to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district when he was inaugurating the 'Kudimaramathur' scheme.

Because of the delay in starting the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a committee has been formed to decide on the syllabusfor the year, he said.

Another panel, headed by a retired judge, has been set up to fix the annual school fees in privateschools, the Minister said.

The panel would verify the infrastructure in the school, the quality of education and other details, then fix the tuition fees in the private schools, he said.

Further, the Minister said book-printing was delayed due to the coronavirus and it is hoped the printing would be over by June-end before being given to students.

