Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group 1 Main Exam 2021 to be held between May 28-30

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday, May 4, released the date for TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2021. The Combined Civil Services – I Examination (Group – I Services) has been scheduled between May 28 and May 30, 2021, as per the official notice released on the official TNPSC website. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam held on January 3 will be allowed to appear for this exam.

The exam is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Out of 69, 18 positions are for Deputy Collector, 19 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), 10 for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 14 for Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director of Rural Development, and one for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

The written examination scheduled between May 28 and May 30 will include three conventional essay-type papers for 750 marks. The candidates can attempt the paper in either English or Tamil. The medium of question paper will be in English and Tamil. The venue of the examination has been fixed as Chennai. The admit card for the main exam will be released few days before the exam.

The hall ticket will include personal details like name, date of exam, exam time and duration, guidelines to be followed among other things. The admit card will be made available on the official website.

The candidates who clear the written exam will qualify for the interview round. The marks obtained in this main exam will also be considered for the final selection round.

Meanwhile, the commission has released a notification announcing the Departmental Examination 2021. Those who are interested in the post, can apply for it between May 1 and May 28. All details regarding the exam have been mentioned on the official website. The exam is scheduled between June 22 and June 27. The departmental exams are conducted twice annually. One exam is conducted in May while the other is held in December.

