Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Will Schools Shut Down?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the northeast monsoon will hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday, October 29 onwards. From scattered to fairly widespread light, moderate rain with isolated heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaiakkal from Saturday to Monday. Although there have been no official announcements yet regarding the closure of schools, if the situation worsens, schools could be shut down in the state.

Schools and all educational institutions in Tamil Nadu were closed till October 25, Tuesday, due to Diwali. The state government had however announced that November 19 would be a working day, to compensate Diwali holiday.

Heavy rains are likely to lash as many as 20 districts in Tamil Nadu including Chengalpet, Villupuram, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, October 30, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai. While heavy rain is likely to occur at Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Madurai, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, among others, IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in the next five days in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th October, 2022.

Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next five days,” tweeted IMD.

The northeast monsoon was supposed to hit Tamil Nadu on October 20, but got delayed due to cyclone Sitrang, which formed in the Bay of Bengal that landed in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, as per a directive by the Tamil Nadu school education department, on October 28, the school management committee (SMC) meetings will be held. According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, each meeting will have 20 members, out of which 15 must be parents or legal guardians of the students. Over 50 per cent of the members must be women. Each school management committee must include elected members of the relevant local bodies, students, and teachers. There must also be representation of parents of children from underprivileged society.

