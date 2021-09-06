Tamil Nadu School Principal Cleans Campus Toilet, Education Minister Says Sanitation Staff to be Assigned Soon

Owing to the lack of sanitation staff at the Adi Dravidar High School in Nagapattinam district, the video of a headmaster cleaning the toilets has hit social media. The Adi Dravidar High School has been functioning for centuries in the Alinjamangalam Village of ​​Palaiyur Union near Nagapattinam. Schools reopened in Tamil Nadu on September 1.

Due to the lack of sanitation workers in the school, the headmaster was seen cleaning the toilets of the school. Veerappan, who has been working as the headmaster at the Adi Dravidar High School, has been cleaning the school toilets himself daily following the reopening of schools after the Covid-19 restrictions.

Headmaster Veerappan comes to school early every morning, cleans the toilets used by the students by spraying bleaching powder. However, on September 4, when one of the parents who went to the school found the headmaster involved in cleaning the toilet of the school. In no matter of time, they started recording the video without the knowledge of the headmaster and disseminated it on social media, which went viral.

Meanwhile, social activists have commented that this is due to the lack of sanitation staff in most government schools in the rural areas across Tamil Nadu.

As an impact, while reacting to the video, the state education minister Anbil Mahesh said “I thank the selfless gesture of the headmaster who cleaned the toilets for the benefit of the students. But my wish is that the headmaster should not be involved in that work anymore. Sanitation staff will be assigned to the school soon. Data will be obtained by the CEO in that area and they will immediately appoint the staff they need."

