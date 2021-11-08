Tamil Nadu Schools to Remain Shut for 2 Days Due to Heavy Rains

Schools will remain closed in Tamil Nadu and its nearby areas for two November 8 and 9 due to heavy rains. The TN Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that schools would remain shut in Chennai and three other districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvalluvar for two days. Schools and colleges in Sivaganga district will remain shut today, Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy said.

Schools will also remain shut for two days in Puducherry and Karaikal. Puducherry was supposed to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 from today, November 8 but the same has been deferred due to the rains and the government will announce the reopening dates of these classes later.

The Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing in Puducherry has also ordered the closure of schools for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9. The Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing issued a circular stating, “due to inclement weather and incessant rains, the holiday is declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9 for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert stating that heavy rainfall is expected from November 9 to 11 in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This is because of the northeast monsoon and a formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG IMD, in the past 24 hrs, Chennai has recorded heavy to very heavy rain although the intensity is expected to be slightly less today. A low-pressure area will be formed on November 9 in southeast Bay of Bengal that will form a depression towards the northwest and centralize at the north Tamil Nadu coast on November 11 morning, reported ANI.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions received 43 per cent excess rainfall ever since the northeast monsoon began in October, while Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall, CM Stalin said.

