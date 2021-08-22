Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021: When & Where to Check SSLC Marks

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2021 or 10th result will be declared on August 23 by the Department of School Education (DGE). Once announced, the result will be uploaded on the official website at the department’s dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in at 11 am. More than 9 lakh students are awaiting their TN SSLC results this year.

The board couldn’t conduct the SSLC exams this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 cases, and instead, opted for alternative assessment criteria. Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 marks in each subject as well as in aggregate in order to obtain a pass certificate.

For science students, they need to secure the minimum passing marks of 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical as well. The class 11 and polytechnic admissions will be carried out on the basis of marks secured by students in the class 9 examination.

However, this year, the board would declare all students pass as the exams have not been conducted. This will be the first time when the TN SSLC exam will record a 100 per cent pass percentage. The TN SSLC will have only pass printed on the marksheet, instead of marks or grades.

Last year too, the TN SSLC result recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. However, in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 95.2 per cent and in 2018, it was 94.50 per cent. The pass percentage of boys and girls separately stood at 93 per cent and 97 per cent respectively in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here