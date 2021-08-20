Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 Date and Time Announced

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare class 10 or SSLC results on Monday - August 23. Over 9 lakh students who had registered for class 10 with Tamil Nadu Board affiliated colleges will be able to check their results at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. The state had earlier decided to pass all students, thus it is expected that like other boards, Tamil Nadu too is likely to announce 100% results. In 2020 too, TNDGE had passed all 9.7 lakh students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per rules, students need to secure at least 35 marks to pass the SSLC exam. Since this year, board exams could not be held. Students will be marked based on alternative assessment criteria which will include the performance of the student throughout the year as well as their past year performances.

In Tamil Nadu HSE or class 12 results, even though all students - 8.16 lakh - were declared pass, none of the students could obtain 100% marks. Overall, 39,679 students have managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks bracket. As many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks.

