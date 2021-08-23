Tamil Nadu Student Climbs Trees, Sells Fruits to Pay Debt for Buying Mobile for Online Classes

Anjuka, a 17-year-old student hailing from Nainapatti near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district is pursuing her 12th grade in a government-aided school in the Kanadukaathan area. Despite their poverty, Anjuka is studious and wants to pursue the nursing course, yet finds it very difficult to study. As online classes have become new normal owing to the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Anjuka couldn’t make it for online classes due to a lack of money to buy a mobile phone. Later, her mother Radha brought Anjuka a used smartphone worth Rs 7,000 as she wanted her daughter’s studies to continue.

Anjuka’s family has been living in poverty since her father Manikkam passed away five years ago. Mother Radha and brother Maniraj are daily wage earners. Anjuka, however, worried that she will not be able to pay the interest for the debt that her mother struggled to bring home a smartphone for her studies, decided to do what she can to help. Naval trees in her area were the ones that grabbed the eyes of Anjuka to add sweetness to her hard livelihood. Meanwhile, she decided to climb the Naval trees to pluck the fruits and sell them by setting a tiny shop on the roadside of Trichy bypass, taking care of online classes while doing so.

When Anjuka spoke to News18, she said “I told my mother that I needed a smartphone for my online classes. My mother regretted not having cash to buy it. Later she brought the mobile for me by promising to pay off the loan. As it was unbearable to see my mother struggling for money to pay the debt, I decided to climb trees, pluck naval fruits and sell them to pay off. Now, half the debt amount is already down. I wish to pursue more education after completing my 12th grade, though it is not possible at all due to my family poverty", she told in a worried tone.

