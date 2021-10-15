Tamil Nadu Teacher Arrested After Video of Caning Student for Being Late Goes Viral

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a Government school teacher under five criminal sections including the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/STs Act after a video of him brutally assaulting a student emerged.

A student in a government-run boys school in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram district was brutally assaulted by the teacher, who teaches Physics for the senior grade at students at the Nandhanar Government Boys School, for being late to one of the sessions.

In a video clandestinely recorded by the students, the teacher is seen flogging the student with a wooden cane. Then he kicks the student in his legs even as the victim appeals to the teacher’s good senses to stop the thrashing.

The student had approached the police station and submitted the video evidence, after which the teacher was taken into custody.

Tamil Nadu had earlier allowed schools to admit students from class 9-12 into class, with the necessary precautions. Recently, the Government allowed students starting from Class II to attend school, subject to clearances and pandemic -mitigation measures of the schools.

