Tamil Nadu TET 2022 Notification Released at trb.tn.nic.in: How to Apply, Exam Pattern

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 notification has been released by the TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) at the official website — trb.tn.nic.in. The application process will begin on March 14, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will have to register by April 13 by 5 pm. The TN TRB is, however, yet to announce the exam date.

TNTET 2022 will have two papers — paper 1 is for those willing to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Both papers have different eligibility criteria. The exam pattern and syllabi are also different. TNTET certificates are now valid for a lifetime.

Also read| CTET Result 2021 Likely After Holi

TNTET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates must be of a minimum of 18 years of age, however, there is no upper age limit.

Advertisement

Education: They must also have cleared class 12 along with Diploma in Elementary Education or Bachelor in Elementary Education or Bachelor of Education (BEd).

TNTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TNTET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link registration link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in remaining the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents — scanned copy of photograph and signature of the candidate

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the filled form for future reference

TNTET 2022: Application fees

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 and those belonging to SC and ST will have to pay Rs 250.

Read| CTET Results 2021: Marks Required to be Eligible For

Teacher’s Job

TNTET 2022: Exam pattern

The three hours exam will have two papers — I and II. Each paper will have a 150 MCQs and will have 150 marks. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there will be no negative marking. The board will also release the provisional answer key wherein candidates will be allowed to raise objections. Thereafter, the final results will be released, the date of which is yet to be declared.

“The date, time, and center for the Written Examination will be indicated in the Hall Ticket. The Hall Tickets for the eligible candidates will be uploaded by the TRB in its official website. The candidates are advised to refer the TRB website for details (http://www.trb.tn.nic.in). No written communication will be sent to the candidate," reads the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.