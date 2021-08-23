Tamil Nadu SSLC Result LIVE Updates: Marksheets at tnresults.nic Today, 100% to Pass

Tamil Nadu TN 10th SSLC Result LIVE updates 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will declare the results for over 9 lakh students who have registered for class 10 or SSLC today – August 23 at 11 am. The result and official marks memos will be available at official websites, tnresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in. Students can also refer to india.com and examresults.net.
The state had earlier announced to pass all students who had registered because no exams have been held this year and results will be announced based on an alternative mode of assessment. This includes the year-long performance of students as well as past year performance. In class 12 results announced earlier this year too all students were promoted.
In 2020 too, TNDGE had passed all 9.7 lakh students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu is also planning to introduce a bill to offer an exemption to students from the state for MBBS admissions.
TN SSLC Results 2021: Websites to check
Students can check their results via multiple websites including -
-- Tnresults.nic.in
-- Dge.tn.gov.in
-- dge2.tn.nic.in/
-- dge1.tn.nic.in/
-- results.gov.in
Alternatively, many private websites also host results including -
-- indiaresults.com
-- examresults.ne
TN SSLC Result 2021: No Toppers
Tamil Nadu DGE will not release a merit list of toppers list this year. A similar practice was followed in 2020 as well. This happened as board exams could not be held this year or even last year for class 10 students. Results are being announced based on alternative criteria.
TN Results 2021: All Students to pass
All the students who had registered for the board exams will be promoted to the next class considering they have registered fee, attended classes. The state government has decided to give marks to students based on their year-long performance. Since the exams could not take place due to COVID-19 pandemic, the state has decided to promote all studen
Tamil Nadu TN 10th SSLC Result LIVE updates 2021: Last year too, the TN SSLC result recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. However, in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 95.2 per cent and in 2018, it was 94.50 per cent. The pass percentage of boys and girls separately stood at 93 per cent and 97 per cent respectively in 2019
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here