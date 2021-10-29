Tamil Nadu to Have State Education Policy, Will Not Implement NEP: Stalin

Tamil Nadu will not be implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said Chief Minister MK Stalin. The government launched ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ or education at the doorstep scheme to ensure all students in the state receive a quality education. The state will have its own education policy. “An expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new State Education Policy," Stalin told news agency ANI.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had opposed NEP and promised a state-level education policy in its election manifesto as well. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the NEP 2020 for a long claiming that it enforces ‘Hindi’ as a language. Stalin had earlier given a nation-wise meeting on NEP a miss. The meeting was called by former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Tamil Nau’s former chief minister E Palaniswami had last year said that Tamil Nadu follows two language policy and will not change it. He claimed that the NEP gives more importance to Hindi and Sanskrit languages in academics.

The union government had earlier clarified that the state is ‘misunderstanding’ the policy and no language will be imposed on anyone. The NEP also lays emphasis on regional language or mother tongue and promotes study in local languages at all levels from school to government jobs.

Not just NEP, the Tamil Nadu government is also opposing holding a single national-level entrance exam — NEET — for medical admissions. The state had set up an expert panel to look into the social and economic implications of NEET. The committee found out that students who have been enrolled in MBBS courses via NEET have performed poorly than those enrolled based on class 12 marks.

It also highlighted that students from affluent families had more tendency to clear NEET. Explaining the reason behind these findings, Dr Jawar Nesan, a member of this committee said that schools give an opportunity to develop critical thinking and logical reasoning. However, aspirants don’t get that environment in coaching centres. So from the second year, when students have to apply their critical thinking and mind in the learning process, the student with the coaching centre background starts lagging behind. Dr Nesan also called NEET dangerous for the public health system.

