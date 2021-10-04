Tamil Nadu to Jammu Kashmir: States Demanding Change in NEET

The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing the holding of the centralised medical entrance exam — NEET, stating it is in favour of the rich and educated families, and hence the economically weaker sections are left behind. The MK Stalin-led DMK government had also introduced a Bill in the state assembly urging the centre to exempt the state from NEET.

In a report published by the AK Rajan Committee on the impact of NEET on medical college admissions in TN, it stated that the exam is skewed towards the CBSE syllabus and hence government school students are left behind. Besides, many have been leaving TNSBSE and opting to study in CBSE affiliated schools due to NEET, it states.

Not only Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray too will be reviewing the holding of NEET in the state after the President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee wrote a letter to him asking him to scrap NEET in the state. The letter stated that NEET is an ‘injustice’ for students of state boards adding that the medical college admissions must be done on the basis of class 12 results.

Now, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has requested the centre to defer the Union Territory’s participation in NEET by a year. A delegation of NEET postgraduate MD and MS aspirants called on the Lieutenant at Raj Bhavan, reported news agency PTI. The students demanded more time for the preparation.

The J&K UT has 543 postgraduate seats for MD and MS. While participating in the all-India quota, it shall be contributing 271 seats. While the students of J&K will become eligible for 5000 seats in MD and MS under the all-India quota meaning they will be in an advantageous position with access to a large number of seats, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.