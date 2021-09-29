Tamil Nadu to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 8 From November 1

After reopening schools for classes 9 to 12, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to restart physical classes for students in classes 1 to 8. For younger classes, schools will reopen from November 1. Classes have been shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and schools are shut for classes 1 to 8 since mid-March.

The Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday held a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat to review the ongoing measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents, physical classes for children in all schools including government-run, state-aided and other boards will resume from November 1, the government said.

The classes will be held by following the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent virus spread. This came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the state can consider taking offline classes, citing the ICMR’s serosurvey report. In the serosurvey, it was found that children had the same percentage of antibodies as adults despite staying at home.

Stakeholders had opined that students faced stress and a gap in learning since they are confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government said. Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools from September 1.

The government, pointing to the upcoming festival season, appealed to the people to avoid visiting places that may witness crowding. Following COVID-19 guidelines alone could help prevent a third wave of the virus, the government said and appealed to the people and commercial establishments as well to cooperate.

