Tamil Nadu to Reserve 7.5% Quota in Engineering, Agriculture Colleges for Govt School Students

From the upcoming academic year, 7.5 per cent of seats in colleges across streams in Tamil Nadu will be reserved for government school students. This will be applicable to engineering and agriculture colleges, a similar policy for medical colleges was introduced in the state last year.

Chief Minister MK Stalin at a cabinet meeting decided that a bill seeking to provide reservation for government school students would be introduced. “The admission rate of students from government school students in these courses was found to be low and the government asked a commission headed by Justice Murugesan to study the reason behind this and to suggest remedies," a state government press release said.

The government accepted the recommendations of the commission and has decided to introduce the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in professional courses, the release added.

