Tamil Nadu to Resume Offline Classes for Students of Plus One, Plus Two from January 19

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to reopen the colleges for students of Plus One and Plus Two from January 19. Plus One and Plus Two classes in Tamil Nadu to restart in Tamil Nadu from January 19, a Government statement issued in this regard said.

Earlier on January 4, Tamil Nadu School Education and Youth Welfare Minister K A Sengottaiyan said a decision on reopening schools in the state shut since the COVID-19 enforced lockdown would be taken by the Chief Minister after suggestions were obtained from parents and students.

"On behalf of the School Education Department, suggestions will be obtained from parents, students, and from Parents-Teachers Associations also about reopening of the schools in Tamil Nadu," the minister said.

The decision to reopen the educational institutes for Plus One and Plus Two students in Tamil Nadu has been taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in the state and discussion with parents, students, and with Parents-Teachers Associations. Several state governments including Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bihar have reopened their schools and colleges for the face-to-face learning of students. While several others had to shut their schools again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The schools and other educational institutions have been opened in the states in accordance with the state government rules on COVID-19 so that students and teachers visiting the schools are safe from the virus.

Although no standard operating procedures in Tamil Nadu regarding the opening of Plus One and Plus Two have been released, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, carrying hand sanitizers, will be a must for students, teachers, and other non-teaching members, and everyone entering the colleges will be checked for body temperatures. The seating arrangements for the +1 and +2 students might also be altered so that COVID-19 social-distancing norms are maintained in the classroom.