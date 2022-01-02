Tamil Nadu to West Bengal: List of States to Shut Schools from Tomorrow

As Omicron cases continue to rise, several governments have either announced the closure of schools from tomorrow, January 3 while some are mulling shutting down educational institutions. From Haryana to West Bengal, here is a list of states to shutting schools from tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu: Schools have now closed in the state due to rising Omicron cases in the state for classes 1 to 8 up till January 10 while offline classes remain open for students of 9 to 12, however, the guidelines have been revised for the higher classes.

Also read| School Union Urges Gujarat CM to Discontinue Offline Classes Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

West Bengal: Starting tomorrow, schools and colleges in West Bengal will remain closed. The state has also ordered a curfew starting from 10 am to 5 pm. Government and private offices will work with 50 per cent capacity.

Haryana: After witnessing a surge in Omicron cases, the state government has decided to shut schools and colleges till January 12. Offline classes were going on for all classes with 50 per cent capacity, however, schools will now be closed from January 2, as per the revised guidelines issued on January 1. This includes all schools, colleges, coaching institutions, anganwadi centres, etc.

Odisha: Classes 1 to 5 which were scheduled to reopen from January 3 has been postponed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the past two days. School and Mass Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Dash said the decision to postpone the reopening of primary schools was taken following consultations with all stakeholders and health experts as well as feedback of parents. Physical classes for students of 6 to 10, however, remain open.

Delhi: After the DDMA declared the national capital a “yellow alert" due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases, schools and colleges have been shut down again. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that teaching-learning would continue in the online mode, while examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects, and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted as per schedule.

Read| Two Civic Schools in Mumbai Turned Into Covid Care Centre for Prisoners Still Await Reopening

Maharashtra: The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that schools may be closed soon if the cases continue to rise. She said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will make a decision soon. Schools for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas of Maharashtra and classes 8 to 12 in urban areas had reopened in October.

Karnataka: After a covid-cluster was reported in a college recently, the State government has asked all educational institutes to postpone all programmes and gathering in educational institutions till January 15. “Students will not be allowed to attend offline classes in schools until their parents are fully vaccinated," a government statement said. We are keeping the option of closure of schools open and cancelling examinations in case of a severe spike of COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the government will begin the vaccination drive for 15 to 18-year-olds from tomorrow, January 3. Students can use their id cards to register on the CoWin app, however, they only have the option of Covaxin for now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.