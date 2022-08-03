Tamil Nadu's Arts & Science Colleges Rank Lists Today, Counselling From August 5

The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), on Tuesday, August 2, has directed principals of all Arts and Science colleges in the State of Tamil Nadu to announce the rank list, today on August 3, and conduct the first counseling on August 5. The DCE has given colleges instructions to post the rank list on their websites by August 3 and notify the DCE office of this. The TNGASA UG Merit list 2022 will be available on www.tngasa.in.

As per the notice, candidates should be immediately notified of their rankings through email and mobile number. Further, on August 5, colleges should also start the counseling process, added the DCE order stated this. The colleges are asked to adhere to the proper reservation standards.

The DCE has also asked the colleges to encourage students to take up Computer Literacy programmes, Soft Skill training, and other add-on courses provided in the colleges.

TNGASA Rank List 2022: How to download?

After the list is out, candidates can follow these steps to download the list.

Step 1. open the website https://www.tngasa.in/

Step 2. Click on the TNGASA Rank List 2022 pdf

Step 3. download & open the List

Step 4. check the name or application No in the list

Step 5. check & download take the print Out

Things to check in Tamil Nadu Arts Science merit List 2022

Once is merit list is out students should keep an eye on the following details in the list.

— Name of the candidates

— Registration Number/Application Number

— Name of the College

— The rank of the candidates

— Cut off

— Category

— Total marks

As many as 4.07 lakh students have registered for admission to Arts and Science colleges in the state this year. Of which, 2,98,056 students have completed payment and are eligible for participating in the admission process. TN Government Arts and Science College Rank List 2022 Conducting Tamil Nadu Government Higher Education Department, www. tngasa.in Rank List 2022 has been announced.

