Tamil Nadu CM Calls Up Class 6 Student to Say Schools Will Reopen on November 1

A sixth standard student in Hosur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border got a pleasant surprise on Friday when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called her up over the phone to reassure her that schools across the State are set to re-open on November 1.

“You can go to school again when it re-starts on November 1," he said after she sought to know when the schools would re-open. Prajna of Titan Township, Hosur, wrote to the Chief Minister seeking to know when she can return to school through a letter to him recently. She had mentioned her contact number in the letter.

Today, the Chief Minister, took time off his hectic schedule, and called her up. It was then that he gave her the assurance, an official press release said here. During the brief chat, Stalin said, “Don’t worry. Obey your teacher’s instructions on maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols. Wear mask, maintain social distancing. And the parting words were: Study well."

Prajna could not believe it was the Chief Minister himself speaking to her. I wanted to know when my school will re-open. So, I wrote to the Chief Minister, she said. Regular classes for standard IX to XII resumed last month after being closed for nearly a year-and-a-half because of the COVID-19 pandemic but online classes were held while classes below standard IX were not taken considering the coronavirus situation which has since eased.

