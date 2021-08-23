TANCA 2021 Registrations Begin: How to Apply for PG Admissions at Anna University

Anna University has begun the registrations for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) 2021 on its official website at tanca.annauniv.edu. The exam is conducted for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree programmes at more than 300 colleges across the state. The application forms will be available till September 22.

To apply to the colleges under TANCA, candidates must have either appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 and/or have a valid score in GATE - 2019 / 20 / 21. For this, aspirants need to apply separately for TANCET and GATE categories.

TANCA 2021: ELigibility criteria

To be eligible to apply for TANCA 2021, candidates must have obtained a bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent or above. For reserved category candidates, they must have secured 45 per cent or above. Candidates must also have either cleared TANCET 2021 or GATE 2019/2020/2021 in the relevant field of engineering or GATE 2019/2020/2021 in Engineering Science (XE) and Life Science (XL) papers along with appearing for TANCET 2021. There is no age limit.

However, candidates must note that BE or BTech degrees obtained through distance mode will not be eligible to apply for TANCA 2021.

TANCA 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, annauniv.edu

Step 2. Register using a valid email id and mobile number

Step 3: Fill in required credentials

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5. Pay fees

Step 6. Download and save the form for further reference

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 and those belonging to the SC, ST and disability category will have to pay Rs 250.

TANCA 2021: Documents needed

— Class 10th marksheet

— Class 12th marksheet

— Graduation certificate

— Transfer certificate

— GATE 2019 / 2020 / 2021 scorecard

— TANCET 2021 hall ticket

— Disability certificate, if applicable

— Identification proof

— Experience certificate, if any

— Passport size photo

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

TANCA 2021: Merit list preparation process

The TANCA 2021 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the GATE scores and/or the TANCET 2021 score. If two or more candidates receive the same marks in TANCET then the candidate having a higher percentage in the qualifying degree exam will be considered. Those who make it to the merit list will be called for the counseling round, the dates of which are yet to be declared.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here