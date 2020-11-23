TANCA Merit List 2020: Anna University Releases List for GATE and TANCET, Check at tanca.annauniv.edu

TANCA Merit List 2020 for GATE and TANCET 2020 has been released on the official website. The Anna University issued the TANCA Admission Rank List 2020 on tanca.annauniv.edu on Monday, November 23. The TANCA 2020 merit list has been declared for aspirants who appeared for GATE 2018/2019/2020 and TANET 2020. The TANCA 2020 merit list contains the names of all the qualified candidates.

The TANCA 2020 Admission Rank List includes the rank of the candidates according to the courses they have opted for. If any candidate finds any discrepancy in the TANCA merit list 2020, they are allowed to raise the grievances against the admission rank list 2020 until November 28, 2020. Meanwhile, the process of initial fee payment after the release of TANCA 2020 rank list, along with filling the choice and locking it for GATE qualified candidates will be open from December 2 to 4, 2020.

TANCA Merit List 2020 GATE & TANCET Category – How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University at tanca.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘TANCA 2020 Merit List for GATE 2020 or TANCET 2020’

Step 3: The TANCA 2020 admission rank list will have the have the name of all the qualified candidates and their rank

Step 4: Check the TANCA 2020 Merit List and download for future reference

The qualified candidates for TANCET 2020 can make the payment and complete the choice filling process between December 8 and 11, 2020.

One can download the TANCA Merit List 2020 for GATE and TANCET using the direct link https://www.annauniv.edu/cfa/merit.html

While the GATE (Engineering / Technology) merit list has been prepared for GATE 2018 /2019 / 2020 score in Engineering / Technology disciple, TANCET 2020 Merit list is only based on the score for the year 2020.