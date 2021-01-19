TANCET 2021: Anna University Opens Registration for PG Admissions; Apply Here

The application window for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021, conducted by Anna University, Chennai, is now open. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu – to fill the application form. The last date to submit TANCET 2021 online application is February 12, till 5 pm.

TANCET 2021 Exam Dates

The examination is held for admission to MTech/ MArch/ MPlan/ ME, MBA and MCA programmes offered by various colleges in the state. TANCET 2021 will be held on two days - March 20 and 21 - in shifts for various postgraduate courses. The MBA and MCA entrance exams will be held on March 20, while the entrance for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan is scheduled on March 21. The officials at Anna University will conduct the TANCET 2021 in offline mode at various centres. The admit card for the entrance test will be released on March 5.

Documents needed to apply for TANCET 2021

Valid email-ID and mobile number.

Class X Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing.

Class XII Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing.

Diploma holders need to provide Diploma Roll Number and Year of Passing.

A coloured passport photo in jpg format.

Community certificate in pdf format for candidates belonging to SC/ST/SCA.

Image of your signature in jpg format.

Particulars required for online payment

TANCET 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1: On the search bar, enter the name of the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: After the homepage appears on your device, look for the registration link and click on it

Step 3: Fill out the details in the application form

Step 4: Submit and make the payment

Step 5: Download the completed application and keep a hard copy for your records

TANCET 2021 Registration Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 and those belonging to reserved categories will have to pay Rs 300. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one programme will be required to pay the registration fee for each of the courses.