TANCET 2021: Anna University to Begin Application Process from January 19

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) will commence the application process for the next academic year from January 19, in an online mode at TANCET’s official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Anna University, Tamil Nadu, is the exam conducting body of TANCET 2021.

The application submission will begin at 10 am. Candidates will be able to submit the application form until February 12 (5 pm).

The Varisty will release TANCET 2021 on March 5.

Candidates applying for the entrance examination will be eligible for admissions to postgraduate (PG) degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan.

The following postgraduate (PG) entrance test is considered by for admissions to Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

For the unreserved category candidates, TANCET 2022 application fee is Rs 600 while the reserved category candidates will be required to pay a separate application fee for each exam.

TANCET 2021: Exam Dates

Masters in Computer Application (MCA) TANCET will be conducted on March 20 between 10 am to 12 pm.

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) TANCET will be organised on March 20 in the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M. Planning will be conducted on March 21 in the forenoon shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

TANCET 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click the TANCET Registration link

Click the ‘Register' tab

Fill up the TANCET 2021 application form

A new payment window will open. Make an online payment online and upload the category certificate to avail fee concession (if applicable)

Once the payment is done, fill the relevant details

Verify and submit the application form

Download the receipt of submitted form and take its print out for future reference