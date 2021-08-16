TANCET 2021 Counselling Process Begins for MBA, MCA Admissions

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has commenced the admission process for the MBA and MCA programme offered in government, government-aided engineering and arts and science colleges, university departments of Anna University, Annamalai University, and others. The online registration has begun the counselling process on August 11 and will continue till August 31.

As per the schedule, the original certificate verification will be carried out between August 18 and September 9, however, the rank list will be released on September 13.

The online counselling for special reservation categories will be conducted on September 16. The payment and choice filling for the MCA programme will be carried out on September 17 and 18 till 5 pm and the allotment list will be released on September 19.

Students who will be satisfied with their allotted seat and want to participate in further admission can confirm their admission by September 20, 5 pm. The provisional allotment list for TANCET MCA admission will be uploaded on September 21.

For TANCET MBA admission, students can make payment of the fee and complete the choice filling form from September 22 to 24 till 5 pm. The tentative allotment will be published on September 25 followed by confirmation of tentative allotment on September 26 and release of provisional allotment list on September 27.

If the seats remain vacant, the DTE will conduct a supplementary counselling round for the MCA course on September 28 and for the MBA course on September 29. The entire TANCET counselling process is expected to be concluded by September 30.

The DTE has also provided detailed admission guidelines and steps to participate in TANCET counselling on its official portal. Students are advised to complete the TANCET registration within the stipulated and keep a check on the official website for further updates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here