TANCET 2021 Notification Released at annauniv.edu, Candidates to Apply from Jan 19

The Anna University has released the notification for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 on its official website at annauniv.edu. The varsity will start accepting applications for TAMCET 2021 from January 19 and the last date to apply for the same is February 12. TANCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in March. Those who are willing to take the TAMCET 2021 exam should submit their application at the earliest.

TANCET is conducted by Anna University, Chennai, on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu to offer admission to the candidates to various courses including M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. in all the government as well as self-financed institutes across the state.

TANCET 2021 exam date:

As per the official website, TANCET 2021 for various courses will be held separately. The date and time for the TANCET 2021 exam is provided below

For admission to MCA: March 20 from 10.00 am to 12.00For admission to MBA: March 20 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pmFor admission to M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.: March 21, 2021 from 10.00 am to 12.00

The TANCET 2021 admit card will be released by the University on March 5.

TANCET 2021: How to complete registration

Step 1: Visit at annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link for TAMNCET 2021 on the homepage

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on the tab for TANCET registration

Step 4: Once the application window is activated, you will be redirected to a new page where you have to submit all the required details and valid contact details

Step 5: Click on submitStep 6: Make the payment of application fee

Step 7: Download a copy of your TANCET 2021 application form for future reference

In case of any query, candidates can also contact the concerning authority at +91-44-22358289 from 10 am to 6 pm on working days.