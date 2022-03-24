TANCET 2022 From May 14, Know How to Get Admission in Anna University

Anna University has announced the exam dates for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. As per the notification, TANCET 2022 exam will be starting on May 14 and go on till May 15 2022. Interested candidates can download TANCET 2022 exam schedule from the official portal at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2022 is a state-level entrance exam being held for admission to postgraduate courses. Through the exam, candidates will be shortlisted for admission to MCA, MBA, M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan courses.

Exam schedule

Stream Date Time MCA May 14 10 AM to noon MBA May 14 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM M.E./ M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan May 15 10 AM to noon

Currently, the exam conducting body has only notified the exam dates for the PG entrance exam. Other dates including the release of admit card, and application correction window are yet to be announced.

Earlier Anna University, Chennai had released the complete eligibility criteria for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on tancet.annauniv.edu. Apart from the list of courses offered by the university, the official notification also carries the other universities and government-aided colleges that will offer admission based on the entrance exam.

TANCET 2022 Eligibility

To be eligible for applying to various engineering master’s courses (M.Tech and ME) offered through TANCET 2022, the candidate must have passed BTech/BE in the relevant subject.

For master courses in architecture, the eligibility criteria is a B.Arch degree or qualification of Associateship Examination of the Indian Institute of Architects) with valid registration with the Council of Architecture. For the M. Plan course, master’s degree holders in Geography, Economics, Sociology, Social with Community development specialization, and Rural Development are also eligible.

Candidates applying for TANCET 2022 for admission into MBA courses must have a bachelor’s or equivalent degree from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates of the reserved category, however, have been given a relaxation of 5 per cent in the marks eligibility.

TANCET 2022: Exam Pattern

TANCET 2022 exam pattern is expected to remain on its previous trend. The exam will likely be conducted in a two-hour-long pen-pencil mode test featuring a total of 100 questions of one mark each. The exam sections and questions, however, are dependent on the course the candidate is applying in. For every incorrect answer, a negative marking of 1/3rd marks is given to the candidate.

