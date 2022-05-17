TANCET 2022 Result by June 10, Check Colleges to Apply for Using Score

Anna University has announced the dates of declaration of results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 conducted this month. According to the official website, the result will be announced on or before June 10. Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Currently the exam papers are being evaluated and the TANCET 2022 result will be announced once it is completed.

The university will release results for the entrance conducted for admission in various postgraduation courses. Anna University, Chennai conducted entrance examinations on May 14 and 15 this year for students who want to seek admission in Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan).

TANCET 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET

Step 2: A link will appear on your screens that might read “TANCET 2022 Results”, click on that

Step 3: Login using the required credentials.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screens.

Step 5: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

The notification on the official website also advises candidates to keep their admit cards secured for future admission processes. Once the results are out and students download their scorecards, they’ll be able to apply for admission in university departments and other colleges. Candidates must note that the minimum eligibility score will be declared solely by the respective university and colleges in their official result notification after the result declaration.

TANCET 2022: Colleges to Apply for

— University Departments of Anna University, Chennai

— Anna University Regional Campuses

— Anna University Colleges of Engineering

— Annamalai University

— Government colleges

— Government aided engineering colleges and arts and science colleges

— Self-financing Colleges under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Self-financing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through Single-Window System.

The counselling process will be conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu. The online registration date will be announced after the results are released which will include choice filling of colleges, allotment of seats as merit list and checking of original certificates for verification purposes. Candidates will then have to report to the colleges and pay the admission fees to reserve the choice of their college seats.

