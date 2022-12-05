TANCET 2023: Anna University Postpones Exam, Revised Dates to be Announced Soon

Anna University, Chennai, has posted the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET), 2023. Once decided, the new dates will be made available to the candidates on the official portal of the entrance test, tancet.annauniv.edu. The old schedule has been taken down from the portal by the authorities.

According to the old schedule, the TANCET 2023, which is conducted for admissions into MBA, ME, MCA, MTech, and MArch, degree programs was slated to be held in February. On February 25, the TANCET exam for MCA, ME, M.Tech, and M.Arch was scheduled for the first shift. The MBA exam was scheduled for the second shift on February 25. Currently, there is no registration link or tentative date for the entrance exam.

Anna University will initiate the registration process for TENCENT 2023 soon after the finalisation of new dates. After the registration link gets activated, candidates apply for the same must follow the steps mentioned below to register themselves:

TANCET 2023: How to register?

Step 1. Visit tancet.annauniv.edu, which is the official website.

Step 2. Click on the link for TANCET 2023 restoration on the homepage.

Step 3. Following this, a new window will open in which you have to register yourself and generate your login credentials.

Step 4. With your generated login credentials, you have to log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5. Then, upload the documents that are required and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Lastly, submit and download a copy of the application form.

Besides the TANCET 2023’s dates, Anna University will also be releasing the registration schedule, admit card download dates, result declaration dates, scorecard download schedules, and more.

Candidates must note that it is essential for them to review the eligibility requirements thoroughly in order to apply for the exam.

In addition to Anna University, several other governments and government-aided or self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu, offer MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses based on candidates’ performance in TANCET.

Read all the Latest Education News here