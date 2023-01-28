Anna University, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 examination dates. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. According to the latest update, the TANCET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 25. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET is for students seeking admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Computer Application (MCA) degree programmes.

The TANCET MCA 2023 will be held on March 25 (Saturday) from 10 am to noon. While the TANCET MBA 2023 will also be conducted on the same day but from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Information about the registration process can be accessed at the official portal, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Along with the TANCET 2023 examination schedule, the varsity has also declared the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2023 dates as well. The CEETA PG 2023 is for admission to the Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Architecture (March), and Master of Planning (MPlan) degree programmes. As per the schedule, the CEETA PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 26 (Sunday). The Common Engineering Entrance Test and admission for postgraduate students will take place from 10 am to noon.

TANCET 2023 exam date: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official page of Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Look for the examination date and time for (TANCET) MBA and MCA on the home page.

Step 3: Write it down or take a screenshot for further use.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for students seeking admission to ME, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, or MPlanning degree programmes. The specialised courses are offered at university departments, regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, university colleges of engineering, government and government-aided Colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges), and self-financing colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges including stand-alone institutions).

