Anna University, in Chennai, has extended the online registration deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023. As per the latest update, the application deadline has been extended to Tuesday, February 28. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 22. Students can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the schedule, the TANCET 2023 exam for Masters in Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) will be conducted on Saturday, March 25. The entrance test will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon for MCA and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for MBA, respectively. Candidates, who successfully register for the entrance exam, will be able to download their hall tickets from March 11 onwards.

TANCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

MBA: Candidates must have a pass certificate in a recognised bachelor’s degree (minimum three years duration) and also secure at least 50 per cent in the qualifying degree examination.

MCA: Students must hold a pass certificate in a recognised bachelor’s degree (minimum three years duration) in BCA or BSc or a pass certificate from a recognised bachelor’s degree with mathematics at class 12 or at graduation level and obtain at least 50 per cent marks.

TANCET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official page at tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Online Registration’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to register themselves first, then fill up the application form.

Step 4: Upload the documents required, pay the mandatory fee, and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Save and download the TANCET 2023 form

Step 6: Take a printout of the TANCET application form for future reference.

TANCET 2023: Application Fees

Students from the unreserved category have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000. Whereas candidates from SC, SCA, and ST categories, need to pay Rs 500 for the same.

Anna University will conduct the TANCET for students seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree courses for the academic year 2023-2024. These degree programmes are offered at university departments, government and government-aided colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges) constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, and self-financing colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges including stand-alone institutions) in the state.

