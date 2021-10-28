Tata Innovation Fellowship 2021: Applications Invited for PhD Holders, Fellows to Get Rs 25000 With Regular Salary

The applications for the Tata Innovation Fellowship 2021 have opened on dbtepromis.gov.in. It is awarded to PhD holders with outstanding track records in biological sciences and biotechnology who have contributed to finding solutions to major problems in health care, agriculture, environment, and other allied areas of life sciences and Biotechnology.

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates on or before November 30. The selected candidates will be granted a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month in addition to their regular salary from the host institute. In addition, candidates would also be given a contingency grant of Rs 6 lakh annually.

Tata Innovation Fellowship 2021: Who can apply

Applicants must be below the age of 55 years as of the closing date of the application.

The candidates must hold a PhD degree in life sciences, agriculture, veterinary science, or a master’s degree in medical sciences, engineering, or an equivalent degree in biotechnology and related areas. It is also mandatory to have outstanding contributions and publications in the specific area.

The candidate must hold a permanent position in an institute and must be engaged in research and development. Those who are availing of any other fellowship will be required to opt for only one of the fellowships.

Tata Innovation Fellowship 2021: How to apply

The applicants will be required to download and take a hard copy of the application form from the official website dbtindia.gov.in. As per the official statement, the application form has to be duly forwarded by the competent authority of the host Institute which candidates will need to send to the below-mentioned address:

“Dr. Deo Prakash Chaturvedi, Scientist-C, Room No 814, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Floor, Block-2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003, not later than November 30, 2021.”

Candidates can submit the soft copy of the application in the prescribed proforma online through the DBT ePromis portal on or before the scheduled date.

