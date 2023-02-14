The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 12. It has been extended to another six days till February 18. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, paramedical, agriculture, fisheries, and other professional degree programmes in the state can apply through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the application form for TJEE must be submitted via online mode only and no printed application forms will be accepted. According to the schedule, the Tripura JEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 25 in three shifts. The Physics and Chemistry paper will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, the Biology paper is scheduled from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, and the Mathematics exam will take place from 2:45 PM to 3:30 PM.

Candidates will be able to make corrections or edit their application forms, if required, from February 20 to February 24. The admit cards for the TJEE 2023 exam will be released in 2nd week of April.

TJEE 2023: Check How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination-2023’ that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Then upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the TJEE 2023 form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

TJEE 2023: Application Fee

For general category male candidates, the application fee is Rs 550 and for Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) male candidates, it is Rs 450. All female applicants and those belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) category need to pay Rs 350.

The TJEE 2023 exam will be conducted at various centres in Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Agartala, Kailasahar, Santirbazar, and Udaipur. For more details and information, candidates must read the official notice as well as keep checking the official page of TBJEE on a regular basis.

