TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 69.49% Passed; 10th Result Link Active at tbse.in

Over 39,000 students who had appeared for the Tripura Board Class 10 exams in 2020 are now anxiously waiting or their TBSE results. The Board had earlier postponed the remaining board exams that were scheduled to be held from June 5.
TBSE Madhymaik Results: Official Website | The official website to check Tripura Board Madhyamik results are tripuraresults.nic.in, tsu.trp.nic.in and tbse.in,
Tripura Board TBSE 10th Result: How to Check | Here’s how you can check TBSE class 10th result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in.
Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020
Step 3: Log in by using roll number
Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned
Over 39,000 Students Await TBSE Madhyamik Results | This year, more than 39,000 students had appeared for the Tripura Board Matric Board Examination. The Tripura Board was supposed to conduct the pending examination of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates in June. However, the TBSE took the decision of cancelling all pending exams for the year and to declare the result instead.
Official Websites for Tripura Madhyamik Results | The three official websites of the Tripura Board where the madhyamik results will be released are tbse.in, tsu.trp.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
TBSE Madhyamik Results Notification | Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had released a notification regarding the TBSE madhyamik result declaration of cancellation of examinations.
Notification of TBSE regarding Results Declaration and Cancellation of Examinations. pic.twitter.com/n7gvin6PcH— Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) June 29, 2020
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 | The TBSE had in May rescheduled the examinations due to the coronavirus spread and deferred it to June 5. However, the Tripura Board cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 after the CBSE decided to scrap the remaining board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TBSE 10th Results Latest Update | Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced that Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the TBSE Class 10 result at 9 am on July 3 on the Tripura Board’s official website at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.
(Image: News18.com)
In consultation with the government in Tripura, the TBSE had in May rescheduled the papers. The Board had then decided to cancel all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 after the CBSE decided to scrap the remaining board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, Minister Nath had said that the TBSE will finalise the evaluation process for the leftover papers and it will announce its decision within few days.
In 2019, TBSE class 10 result was declared on 8 June and the overall passing percentage was 64.60.