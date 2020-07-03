EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 69.49% Passed; 10th Result Link Active at tbse.in

News18.com | July 3, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

TBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | The Madhyamik results for TBSE class students have been announced. The Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had said that the TBSE Class 10 results will be released at 9 am on July 3. However, the result link was activated at 9:45am for the thousands of students who had taken the madhyamik exams under the Tripura Board. The TBSE 10th results will be released on the Tripura Board’s official website at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. The results can be checked by class 10 students by filling in their registration details available in their admit cards in the official portal and downloaded for future reference.

Over 39,000 students who had appeared for the Tripura Board Class 10 exams in 2020 are now anxiously waiting or their TBSE results. The Board had earlier postponed the remaining board exams that were scheduled to be held from June 5.
Read More
Jul 3, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
trong>

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 69.49%
Toppers -
Dipayab Debnath - 97.6%
Megha Sharma / Trishasree Dewan / Abhiraj Paul - 97.4% 
Total number of students appeared - 48,994
Total number of male candidates - 22,836
Total number of female candidates - 26,158

Jul 3, 2020 9:39 am (IST)

TBSE Madhymaik Results: Official Website | The official website to check Tripura Board Madhyamik results are tripuraresults.nic.in, tsu.trp.nic.in and tbse.in,

Jul 3, 2020 9:35 am (IST)

Madhyamik Result Link to be Active at 9:45am | The result link is not yet active for the TBSE Madhyamik scores and the thousands of students who had taken the madhyamik exams under the Tripura Board can check their results at 9:45am online.

Jul 3, 2020 9:18 am (IST)

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Released | The wait of over 39,000 students came to an end as the Tripura Board of Secondary Education announced the TBSE madhyamik results for the class 10 students today. However, the result link is not yet active.

Jul 3, 2020 9:11 am (IST)

Get TBSE Results via SMS | The result can also be checked by candidates through SMS. Candidates will have their results on mobile by typing TBSE10 <registration or roll number> and send it to number 7738299899.

Jul 3, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

Check Tripura Board Madhyamik Results at 9:45am | The TBSE Madhyamik results would be announced by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today. Students will be able to check their results on the official site at tripuraresults.nic at 9.45 am

Jul 3, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

TBSE Madhyamik Results Any Time Minute | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2020 anyminute now. All the students awaiting to see their TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 can check it at 9am, as informed by State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Jul 3, 2020 8:45 am (IST)

TBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 | The results can be checked by class 10 students by filling in their registration details available in their admit cards in the official portal and downloaded for future reference.

Jul 3, 2020 8:36 am (IST)

Tripura Board TBSE 10th Result: How to Check | Here’s how you can check TBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in.

Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Log in by using roll number

Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned

Jul 3, 2020 8:29 am (IST)

TBSE Madhyamik Results  | The subjects postponed due to the Covid-19 implications included Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim (new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts. However, these exams stand cancelled now.

Jul 3, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
trong>

TBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 Shortly | The Education Minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, will shortly release the Madhyamik results.  The TBSE 10th results is scheduled to be announced at 9am today.

Jul 3, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
trong>

Over 39,000 Students Await TBSE Madhyamik Results | This year, more than 39,000 students had appeared for the Tripura Board Matric Board Examination. The Tripura Board was supposed to conduct the pending examination of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates in June. However, the TBSE took the decision of cancelling all pending exams for the year and to declare the result instead.

Jul 3, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

Official Websites for Tripura Madhyamik Results | The three official websites of the Tripura Board where the madhyamik results will be released are tbse.in, tsu.trp.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in

Jul 3, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

TBSE Madhyamik Results Notification | Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had released a notification regarding the TBSE madhyamik result declaration of cancellation of examinations. 

Jul 3, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result Last Year Pass Percentage | In 2019, TBSE class 10 result was declared on June 8 and the overall passing percentage was 64.60.

Jul 3, 2020 7:40 am (IST)

Tripura Madhyamik Result Latest Update | The Tripura Education Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, had said that the TBSE will finalise the evaluation process for the leftover papers and it will announce its decision within few days.

Jul 3, 2020 7:39 am (IST)

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 | The TBSE had in May rescheduled the examinations due to the coronavirus spread and deferred it to June 5. However, the Tripura Board cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 after the CBSE decided to scrap the remaining board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 3, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
 

Tripura Board TBSE 10th Result: How to Check | Here’s how you can check TBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in.

Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Log in by using roll number

Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned

Jul 3, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

TBSE 10th Results Latest Update | Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced that Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the TBSE Class 10 result at 9 am on July 3 on the Tripura Board’s official website at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in

Jul 3, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

TBSE 10th Result 2020 Today at tbse.in | Over 39,000 students who had appeared for the Tripura Board Class 10 exams in 2020 are now anxiously waiting or their TBSE results. The TBSE class 10 results will be announced today (July 3) at 9am.

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 69.49% Passed; 10th Result Link Active at tbse.in
(Image: News18.com)

In consultation with the government in Tripura, the TBSE had in May rescheduled the papers. The Board had then decided to cancel all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 after the CBSE decided to scrap the remaining board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how you can check TBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in.

Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Log in by using roll number

Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned

Recently, Minister Nath had said that the TBSE will finalise the evaluation process for the leftover papers and it will announce its decision within few days.

In 2019, TBSE class 10 result was declared on 8 June and the overall passing percentage was 64.60.
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading