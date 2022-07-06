TBSE Class 10, 12 Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, Here’s How to Check Marks

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is finally all set to announce the results of TBSE Class 10, and 12 results 2022 for the term 2 exams. The board will be announcing the final TBSE results today, July 6. An official notification stating that the final results for Tripura Board for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced at 12.30 pm on July 6 was released yesterday.

To announce the results, the board will hold a press conference today in the state and following that the results will be made available on the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Let’s take a look at the steps of checking the TBSE results 2022.

TBSE Result 2022: Websites to check Class 10 and Class 12 result

As per the official notification by the Tripura board, the results will be released on several websites online. These websites are:

— tbse.tripura.gov.in

— tripuraresults.nic.in

— tbresults.tripura.gov.in

— trupurainfo.com

— exametc.com

TBSE Result 2022: Steps to check Class 10 and Class 12 result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE, tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link that reads ‘TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 / TBSE HS Result 2022’ under the notification section.

Step 3: Click on the class link you want to check your result.

Step 4: Now, log in using your required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and so on

Step 5: Once you click on submit, the result will appear on your screen.

Take out the print of the result and keep a soft copy with you for future reference.

This year, the examination for Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) was held from April 18 to May 6 whereas the class 12 board exams were conducted from May 2 to June 1. More than 43,000 students appeared in the class 10 examination whereas about 28,931 students gave their Tripura Board Class 12 examination.

