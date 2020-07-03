TBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Tripura Board Releases Class 10 Results at tbse.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announcedd the TBSE Class 10 Result 2020 for Madhyamik students. Over 39,000 students who were waiting for their TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 can check it on the Tripura board's official website at tbse.in tsu.trp.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. The result can also be checked by candidates through SMS. Candidates will have their results on mobile by typing TBSE10 and send it to number 7738299899.

Notification of TBSE regarding Results Declaration and Cancellation of Examinations. pic.twitter.com/n7gvin6PcH — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) June 29, 2020

This year, more than 39,000 students had appeared for the Tripura Board Matric Board Examination. As per the initial date sheet, the TBSE Class 10 Examination 2020 was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

TBSE Class 10 result 2020: Where and How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link for TBSE Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Log in on the new page using the required credentials

Step 4: TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen. Download it

The Tripura Board was supposed to conduct the pending examination of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates in June. However, the TBSE took the decision of cancelling all pending exams for the year and to declare the result instead.