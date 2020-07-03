Take the pledge to vote

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in: Dipayab Debnath Tops Tripura Board 10th Exam with 97.6%

TBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in: Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 is finally announced. Now, all 39,000 students will be able able to check their TBSE 10th Board Result 2020 on these websites tbse.in tsu.trp.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in: Dipayab Debnath Tops Tripura Board 10th Exam with 97.6%
(Image: News18.com)

TBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in | Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 is finally announced. Now, all 39,000 students will be able able to check their TBSE 10th Board Result 2020 on these websites tbse.in tsu.trp.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.inand examresults.net.

Follow latest updates on TBSE Madhymaik 10th result 2020 on News18 live blog

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 69.49%

Toppers -

Dipayab Debnath - 97.6%

Megha Sharma / Trishasree Dewan / Abhiraj Paul - 97.4%

Total number of students appeared - 48,994

Total number of male candidates - 22,836

Total number of female candidates - 26,158

Students should be able to download the Tripura TBSE Class 10th Board Result 2020 by typing in their roll number, date of birth and security key. The roll number is mentioned on the admit card so all students must keep it handy. Students who feel that they haven’t received the marks as they thought then they can send those papers for re-evaluation. The process related to this will be shared by the board soon on the official website. Students might have to pay a nominal fee for the process.

Follow latest updates on TBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020 on News18 live blog

TBSE Class 10th Madhyamik Result 2020: When and how to check

All students should enter the correct credentials for checking the score.

Step 1: Open your preferred search engine

Step 2: Enter the name of the official website

Step 3: The homepage of Tripura Board of Secondary Education will appear

Step 4: Under Result section, click on Tripura 10th Result 2020

Step 5: Enter basic information

Step 6: Right click on view TBSE Result 2020

Students are advised to take a printout of their scorecard. All the affiliated schools will provide the hardcopy post COVID-19 pandemic. Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the admit card and get in touch with the authorities in case of any error.

Last year, the Tripura TBSE 10th Board Result 2020 was announced on June 8 for more than 44,000 students. The overall passing percentage was 64.4%. Tathagata Datta had topped the examination in the state.

