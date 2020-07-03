TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in: Dipayab Debnath Tops Tripura Board 10th Exam with 97.6%
TBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in: Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 is finally announced. Now, all 39,000 students will be able able to check their TBSE 10th Board Result 2020 on these websites tbse.in tsu.trp.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
TBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared at tbse.in | Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 is finally announced. Now, all 39,000 students will be able able to check their TBSE 10th Board Result 2020 on these websites tbse.in tsu.trp.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.inand examresults.net.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Statistics
Overall passing percentage - 69.49%
Toppers -
Dipayab Debnath - 97.6%
Megha Sharma / Trishasree Dewan / Abhiraj Paul - 97.4%
Total number of students appeared - 48,994
Total number of male candidates - 22,836
Total number of female candidates - 26,158
Students should be able to download the Tripura TBSE Class 10th Board Result 2020 by typing in their roll number, date of birth and security key. The roll number is mentioned on the admit card so all students must keep it handy. Students who feel that they haven’t received the marks as they thought then they can send those papers for re-evaluation. The process related to this will be shared by the board soon on the official website. Students might have to pay a nominal fee for the process.
TBSE Class 10th Madhyamik Result 2020: When and how to check
All students should enter the correct credentials for checking the score.
Step 1: Open your preferred search engine
Step 2: Enter the name of the official website
Step 3: The homepage of Tripura Board of Secondary Education will appear
Step 4: Under Result section, click on Tripura 10th Result 2020
Step 5: Enter basic information
Step 6: Right click on view TBSE Result 2020
Students are advised to take a printout of their scorecard. All the affiliated schools will provide the hardcopy post COVID-19 pandemic. Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the admit card and get in touch with the authorities in case of any error.
Last year, the Tripura TBSE 10th Board Result 2020 was announced on June 8 for more than 44,000 students. The overall passing percentage was 64.4%. Tathagata Datta had topped the examination in the state.
