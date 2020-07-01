Take the pledge to vote

TBSE Result 2020: Tripura Board to Announce Class 10 Result on July 3 at tbse.in

TBSE Result 2020 | TBSE Matric Result will be made available on Tripura board's official website at tbse.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
TBSE Result 2020: Tripura Board to Announce Class 10 Result on July 3 at tbse.in
TBSE Result 2020 | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce TBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on Friday (July 3). All the students awaiting to see their TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 can check it at 9am, as informed by State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. TBSE Matric Result will be made available on board's official website at tbse.in.

This year, more than 39,000 students had appeared for the Tripura Board Matric Board Examination. As per the initial date sheet, the TBSE Class 10 Examination 2020 was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams were postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The Tripura Board was supposed to conduct the pending examination of the old syllabus and Madrasa candidates in June. However, the TBSE took the decision of cancelling all pending exams for the year and to declare the result instead.

The subjects postponed due to the Covid-19 implications included Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim (new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts. However, these exams stand cancelled now.

Students can also check their Tripura Board Class 10 result using other websites, such as tsu.trp.nic.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

TBSE Class 10 result 2020: Where and How to check

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.in

  • Step 2: On the main page, click on the link for TBSE Class 10 result 2020

  • Step 3: Log in on the new page using the required credentials

  • Step 4: TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen. Download it

