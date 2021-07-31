TBSE Result 2021: Tripura Board Announces Results of Classes 10, 12, Check Here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can log on to the official website of the board, tbresults.tripura.gov.in, to check their results by entering the required details. The declaration of the Class 12 results comes on the last date of the deadline set by the Supreme Court. A total of 73,818 students had registered for the Tripura board examination this year. While 27,205 students were of Class 12, Class 10 students were 46,613

How To Check Result Online

- Log on to TBSE’s official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

- Click on the “Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination) - Year 2021” link available on the homepage

- Enter the required information (roll number and registration number) before submitting it.

- Your result will be displayed on your device screen, and you can download it for future use.

Students can also get their results using an SMS facility. For Class 12 results, candidates need to write TBSE12 and send it to 7738299899.

Class 10 candidates also need to follow a similar pattern and write TBSE10 before sending it on the same number.

Evaluation Criteria

TBSE was among the state boards that had decided to cancel the board examination in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board later came out with its own evaluation criteria for awarding marks. For Class 10, the Tripura board had conducted pre-board in three subjects before it was cancelled. Students who had appeared for the board exam were evaluated based on their performance in pre boards. For the remaining subjects whose exams could not be conducted, candidates were awarded the highest grades in any of three concluded exams.

Students who did not appear on the board were evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9.

For Class 12 students, a 30:30:40 formula has been introduced. Under this, 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 marks separately. The remaining 40 percent weightage will be given to the candidate’s performance in the internal examination.

