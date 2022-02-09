TBSE Tripura Board Term 1 Result Likely to be Out by Mid-February

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to release the term 1 board results of classes 10 and 12 in mid-February. The board’s president, Dr Bhabatosh Saha has told media that the evaluation process of term 1 papers of classes 10 and 12 is almost completed and the result is expected soon. Candidates must note that TBSE will be announcing the results only online and no physical market shall be issued separately.

He said, “We are hopeful to announce results in mid-February." Further he said that the processing of results would be done within the board with the assistance of an external agency this year.

Read|Madhya Pradesh Board Releases Timetable For Classes 10, 12 Exams. Details Here

TBSE began the evaluation process on January 19 with the involvement of over 1200 examiners in checking the class 12 answer scripts and another 2,900 examiners for class 10 at 15 different locations across the states. A total of 43,180 candidates has appeared for class 10 term 1 exams across 1026 schools in the state whereas another 28,902 enrolled candidates from 406 schools undertook the class 12 exams.

TBSE is among the list of school education boards that are conducting board examinations in two terms. The Central Board of Secondary Education and CISCE had also decided to conduct the board exams in two terms due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read|CBSE to UP Boards to RBSE: Know Status of Board Exams 2022, Result Dates

Meanwhile, talking about the term 2 examinations of TBSE, Saha revealed that the question paper will be set on the same pattern as the term 1 papers, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The paper will have 10 multiple choice questions 20 very short type questions and 5 short answers. The practical exams for term 2 of TBSE classes 10 and 12 are likely to be over by mid-March followed by the commencement of exam form submission from March 15. In case, the term 2 exams aren’t conducted in April due to the COVD-19 pandemic, TBSE will be considering term 1 results for the evaluation process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.