TCS Hiring Deadline Extended: Students, Freshers Can Apply Till November 30

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended the deadline to apply for ‘Smart Hiring’ till November 30. Candidates who have completed BCA, BSc (Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), BVoc in CS/IT in the years 2020, 2021 can apply for this recruitment drive. The last date to complete the registration which was earlier November 15, has been extended to November 30.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests followed by an interview. The firm will share the result of the written test with the candidates on their registered contacts.

TCS ‘Smart Hiring’ Drive: Who Can Apply?

The candidates who are in the final year of their degree and will be passing in the year 2022 are also eligible. It must be noted that candidates must have secured 50 per cent in class 10, class 12, as well as in graduation.

Read | PhonePe is Hiring Mutual Funds Specialist, Freshers can Also Apply, Here’s How

TCS Smart Hiring: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TCS career https://www.tcs.com/careers/tcs-off-campus-hiring.

Step 2: Next click on the link for TCS Next Step Portal provided under the detailed application process.

Step 3: Register by submitting all the required details and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process. If you are a registered user, kindly log in by using the registration details and proceed to complete the application form

Read | Want to Work at RBI? Here’s How Students, Freshers Can Apply for Internship

Step 4: Submit your duly filled application form and click on “Apply For Drive”

Step 5. Confirm your application status, by clicking on “Track Your Application". it should reflect as “Applied for Drive"

The candidates can either apply for IT (Information Technology) or Business Process Service (BPS). One can register under only one category and register. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website on or before the closure date. Candidates can visit the company’s official website for more details.

Off-Campus Drive Phase 2

Meanwhile, the company is also accepting applications for Off-Campus Drive Phase 2 for BE / BTech / ME / MTech / MCA / MSc degree holders who is 2020 or 2021 pass out. The applications are being accepted online and the last date to apply is November 15. The applicants will be recruited through a written test and interview. Click here to know more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.