TCS Hiring MBA Degree Holders, Freshers Can Also Apply

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications to hire fresh MBA graduates who can join the workforce from the financial year 2022-23. The IT behemoth said the exclusive hiring initiative is open for all management candidates across India. The last date to apply for the ‘TCS MBA Hiring’ programme is November 9, and the company will soon announce the test and interview dates. The minimum and maximum age to apply is 18 years and 28 years, respectively.

“The path to building a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020,2021 & 2022 for permitted specializations only,” TCS said in an official notification.

TCS MBA Hiring: How to apply

Step 1: First log on to TCS Next portal: nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/

Step 2: You have to register yourself if you don’t already have an account. After registering, apply for the TCS MBA Hiring. Now choose the IT category, and then fill your details, and submit your application form. Now click on ‘Apply for Drive’.

Step 3: If you’re a registered user, then you have to simply login and then fill your application form. After that, click on ‘Apply for Drive’.

Step 4: Now select your mode of test as ‘Remote’, and click on ‘Apply’. Your application is now submitted and you can check the same by clicking on ‘Track Your Application’. The status should show ‘Applied for Drive’.

Eligibility and Criteria

Besides the age criteria mentioned above, the candidates must have a B.Tech/ B.E. background prior to MBA/ integrated MBA. In terms of course, candidates must have done a two years full-time MBA, MMS, PGDBA, PGDM, course in marketing, finance, operations, supply chain management, information technology, general management, business analytics, project management.

Applicant should have sscored a minimum 60 percent aggregate in all subjects in Class 10, Class 12, graduation and/or post graduation examination are required for the TCS MBA Hiring program.

Candidates should not have any backlogs at the time of appearing for the TCS selection process.

Test details

The test will have 47 questions with each candidate getting 90 minutes to answer them. There will be 20 questions each from the business aptitude and quantitative aptitude sections. The remaining seven questions will be about verbal aptitude.

