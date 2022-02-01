TCS is Hiring Fresh College Graduates, Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria, How Can You Apply

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is looking for young enthusiastic candidates to join their team. The IT giant is conducting an off-campus recruitment drive for students who have passed either BTech, MTech, BE, ME, MCA, or MSc in 2020 or 2021. The vacancies are open for only two posts — information technology and business process services. Candidates can apply at tcs.com.

The last date to apply for the aforementioned job has not been made public yet. It is better to apply as soon as possible. The company will soon release applications for students who have passed in 2019 as well. Students who are willing to apply for the IT sector can check out the eligibility and selection process below.

TCS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Students must have an aggregate of 60 per cent or above to apply. The aggregate will be calculated by combining the marks of class 10, 12, diploma (if applicable), graduation, and postgraduation examination. The passing year should be 2020 or 2021. The students who have passed before are not eligible to apply for the interview drive.

Students having a degree of any one of the following are eligible to apply -

— Bachelors of Engineering (BE)

— Bachelors of Technology (BTech)

— Masters of Engineering (ME)

— Masters of Technology (MTech)

— Masters of Computer Application’s (MCA)

— Masters of Science (MSc)

Age limit - Candidate must be in the age group of 18 to 28 years.

Work experience: Prior experience of up to two years are eligible to apply

TCS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Interested candidates can apply at the TCS website

Step 2. Register under the ‘IT’ category and apply by filling in the relevant details.

Step 3. After filling out the form, you must check your application status, and if it is reflected as ‘Applied for Drive’ that means you have successfully applied.

TCS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will go through two rounds of the selection process. Round 1 is the written test while round 2 is the interview. First, a written test will be conducted and the candidates who will pass the written test will be shortlisted for round 2. The date of the written test has not been announced yet by the company.

The written test will be comprised of two parts. Part A will check the cognitive skills of the candidate while Part B is going to be based on programming. Part A exam will be of 120 minutes and the second part will be of 180 minutes.

The result of round 1 will be informed to the candidates via TCS iON’s official website. The shortlisted candidates will have to further appear for an interview. For queries, contact TCS Helpdesk Team at email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.

