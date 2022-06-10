TCS is Hiring MBAs: Over 40,000 Posts on Offer, Freshers Can Apply Too

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited online applications for management graduates who can join the company from the financial year 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates must apply as soon as possible since the end date of registration is not specified.

The advertisement released by the company reads, “The path to building a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020, 2021 & 2022 for permitted specializations only.” It adds, “every day, half a million of us strive to make a meaningful difference to our customers and communities. We look forward to achieving a lot more, with your passion and energy!”

TCS MBA recruitment: Selection Procedure

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a test followed by an interview round. The test will last 90 minutes and would consist of 47 questions. There are going to be seven questions on verbal aptitude, 20 questions on quantitative aptitude, and 20 questions on business aptitude.

TCS MBA recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the TCS Next Step Portal, the link to which is here- nextstep.tcs.com/campus

Step 2: Click on the “Register now” option and choose the category ‘IT’

Step 3: Fill in the required details then submit your application form

Step 4: To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status shall reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’

TCS MBA recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates should be minimum of 18 years old, and a maximum of 28 years old to be eligible to apply. They should have completed two years of full-time MBA/MMS/ PGDBA/PGDM in fields including marketing, finance, operations, and supply chain management, information technology, general management, business analytics, project management.

Moreover, a candidate should have a background in Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) before pursuing MBA. It should be mentioned that only students of 2020, 2021, and 2022 batches are eligible and their overall academic gap should not exceed two years.

