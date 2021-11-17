TCS Offers Free Course to Make Young Professionals, Students Job-ready

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is conducting a 15 day online, free course for freshers, undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) to sharpen their employability skills. There are no prerequisites for taking this course, the official website says.

Candidates can improve their core skills such as communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy, and make themselves job-ready. The programme is self-paced. The course “has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future," says TCS.

Known as ‘Career Edge-Young Professional’, it is being offered by TCS’s business unit iON. Interested candidates can enrol by registering on the official website at tcsion.com.

Also read| TCS Hiring Deadline Extended: Students, Freshers Can Apply Till November 30

In the two-week course, students will be required to attend a minimum of 7-10 hours of coursework per week. Each module can be completed in 1-2 hours duration.

TCS iON ‘Career Edge-Young Professional’ certificate course: What will you learn?

As per the official website, those who apply for the programme will learn:

— Behavioural skills to build workplace camaraderie

— Presentation and communication skills to create an impact

Read| From PhonePe to Indian Oil, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

— Create effective resumes that give strong profile visibility

— Business etiquette appropriate in a corporate setting

— Fundamentals of Accounting and IT

— Concept of Artificial Intelligence

The modules will contain videos, presentations, reading material, and recorded webinars by experts from TCS. Besides, learners will get access to a moderated digital discussion room to post queries and share their suggestions.

An online assessment at the end of each module will be conducted, except for Gain Guidance from Career Gurus, Gain Foundational Skills in IT, Understand Accounting Fundamentals and Understand Artificial Intelligence (Part 1 and Part 2). In addition, there will be an end-of-course assessment which has to be completed. Following successful completion, candidates will be given a certificate by the IT giant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.