TCS Offers Free Short-Term Training Courses Across Streams, Anyone can Apply

The strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — iON is offering a 15-day free digital certification programme to train undergraduates and postgraduates with core employability skills. The programme called ‘Career Edge-Young Professional’ is free and accessible to all. Interested candidates can enroll by registering on the official website at tcsion.com.

According to the official statement, this course will help job seekers to improve their core employability skills like communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy. The course will cover 14 modules of behavioural, communication, and foundational skills in accounting, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

TCS iON Digital Learning Programme: Duration

The course will be conducted for 15 days and the applicants would require to complete at least 7-10 hours of course work per week. The format of the course is designed in the online self-paced form. A learner can complete each module in 1-2 hours duration.

TCS iON Digital Learning Programme: Course contents

The module contains videos, presentations, reading material, and recorded webinars by TCS experts. The learners will also have to take the end-of-module self-assessments that will evaluate their understanding of concepts. After successfully completing the course, the learners will be provided with a personalised certificate.

The 14 modules of the TCS iON digital learning programme will include topics to enhance verbal and non-verbal communication skills, improve presentations building, developing soft skills for the workplace, creating a strong resume and cover letter as well as how to ace corporate interviews. The programme will also focus on teaching professionals about corporate etiquette, write effective emails, understand accounting fundamentals and artificial intelligence. It will also help the learners to develop their foundational IT skills by listening to TCS tech experts. In addition, all these learners can also access a moderated digital discussion room where they can post their queries and share their suggestions.

