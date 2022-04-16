TCS Recruitment 2022: Freshers can Apply, Registration Begins on April 20

Tata Consultancy Services is inviting applications to recruit candidates through TCS Atlas hiring programme. The IT firm is recruiting freshers who have passed in 2020, 2021 and 2021 with M.Sc. or M.A degree. According to the company’s website, the programme has been specially designed to provide opportunities exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation. The registration for the off-campus drive is starting on April 20. Let’s look at the details below.

TCS Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by a personal interview to get selected. The dates of the test and interview have not been announced yet.

TCS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates who wish to apply must have an M.Sc. degree in mathematics, statistics, or economics. Candidates having an M.A degree in economics are also eligible to apply. Candidates with full-time post-graduation courses will only be considered. Part-time or correspondence courses will not be considered.

Applicants must have a good academic background with minimum aggregate marks of 60% or above in each of Class 10, Class 12, graduation and post-graduation examinations.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between the age group of 18 years and 28 years.

Work Experience: Freshers or people with work experience of up to 2 years can apply.

TCS Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Open the official portal of TCS Next Step, https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/

Step 2. Register here by providing the required information.

Step 3. After registration, log in using your reference ID and password.

Step 4. Fill out the application form and save the application number for future reference.

Step 5. Open the official page of TCS Atlas Hiring.

Step 6. Read the steps carefully and then, proceed. Enter your reference ID and fill in the required credentials.

Step 7. Your application will only be completed after you provide your details on the TCS Atlas Hiring page.

