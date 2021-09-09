TCS to Conduct Biggest Recruitment Drive, to Hire Women Professionals

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be conducting its biggest recruitment drive for experienced women professionals looking for job opportunities after a gap. The hiring will be done across pan India for various job roles and the required highest qualification is a full-time graduate or postgraduate degree. Interested candidates should also have experience of two to five years.

The tech giant said that the Rebegin initiative will provide an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark. They said, “We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent." The IT services provider has invited applications from those who have foundational skills which the professional wants to develop into specialized streams.

TCS recruitment drive 2021: Hiring process

The hiring will be done through a simplified single-stage interview process. Interested professionals can apply to participate in this initiative on the official portal of TCS career at tcs.com as per the appropriate skill mapping. The interview details will be sent to eligible and shortlisted candidates on their registered email IDs.

TCS recruitment drive 2021: Skills required

The candidates have knowledge about — SQL Server DBA, Automation Testing, Performance Testing Consultant, Angular JS, Oracle DBA, Citrix Administrator, Java Developer, Dotnet Developer, Android Developer, IOS Developer, Linux Administrator, Network Admin, Mainframe Admin, Windows Admin, Python Developer, Java Developer, Dotnet Developer, Android Developer and PL SQL.

